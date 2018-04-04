Bishop Diego Opens League Play With Victory

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team traveled to Santa Paula Thursday for their first Frontier League match-up of the season.

After losing a close first set, the Cardinals recovered to win the next three and the match, 23-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-16.

"We played a bit tentatively in the first set but found our legs and played some pretty solid volleyball for the rest of the match," said Bishop head coach John Sener.

Lauren Holsted led the team with 14 kills and 7 digs.

Bishop libero Marynicole Ramirez was a solid presence in the backcourt and from the service line, contributing 5 aces and 16 digs.

"We are still learning to play with confidence but tonight was a big step forward," commented Sener.

Bishop will next play in the Camarillo tournament this weekend.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports and @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.