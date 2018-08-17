Bishop Diego Opens Season with a 42-0 Rout Over Cabrillo

Football

Jake Engel threw four touchdowns in the first 12 minutes and five seconds on Friday night and Bishop Diego went on to rout Cabrillo 42-0 in a CIF Div. 4 football opener at La Playa Stadium.



It was the third straight season-opening shutout for the Cardinals.



Engel, a senior who’s beginning his third year as the starting quarterback, tossed a 10-yard TD to Isaia Morones in the left flat to cap a six-play, 65-yard game-opening drive. After Jack Luckhurst missed a 45-yard field goal, the defending state champion Cardinals scored on their next three possessions, thanks to stout defense and a couple of short punts by the Conquistadores that set the Cardinals up at the Cabrillo 24, 42 and 25-yard lines.



Engel hit Moranes on a 25-yard post pattern for the second score, connected with Luke Knightley on a 42-yard, one-play scoring drive and then found big tight end Mark Vehslage on a 5-yard down-and-out five seconds into the second quarter for a 28-0 lead.



Engel completed 6 of his first 10 passes for 101 yards and four TDs. He finished 7-for-18 for 135 yards.



“We wanted to get off to a fast start and it worked out well,” said Engel, who showed his speed on a 29-yard run up the left side that set up the Cardinals’ third-quarter TD. “The offense was pretty strong in the beginning. We definitely have some mistakes we have to take care of.



“We laid back a bit after we got up 28-0. I think we need to work on our conditioning a little bit. And we only had five seniors out there tonight.”



Engel said the Cardinals have “opened up the offense from last year to this year” and that’s saying something as last year’s squad went 15-1 and averaged 43.4 points a game. They’ve outscored their last four opponents 161-20 and that includes a 37-6 win in the CIF Div. 6 championship game and a 41-6 victory over Shasta in the state final.



The Cardinals, ranked No. 3 in the CIF, were impressive in their Div. 4 debut. They piled up 198 rushing yards on 34 carries with Alec Rubio netting 54 on seven tries and Knightley picking up 47 more on eight attempts.



Star running back Adrian Sorraco, a junior who ran for 857 yards and 11 TDs in 2017, missed the game with a leg injury.



“We have seven seniors this year and a couple didn’t play tonight,” said coach Tom Crawford. “We had so much energy coming out. We need to learn that good teams need to be consistent. After we got the big lead, we lost our focus and didn’t play well in the second quarter. It was pretty ragged from there on out.”



Bishop had trouble getting a 12th player off the field before several plays on defense. And they had a couple of costly penalties, including a late hit on a receiver and a roughing-the-passer on the same play in the second quarter, leading to a 30-yard walk-off.



Luckhurst drilled a 50-yard field goal in the opening quarter but it was erased by an offsides call. He missed the ensuing 45-yard try to the left. The talented senior punter/kicker misfired to the right on a 25-yard try in the final period.



“In fairness to Jack, we were struggling a little with our line protection in the first half and that impacted one of his kicks, where he was trying to avoid having it blocked,” said Crawford. “Jack is a big weapon as you saw with the high number of kickoffs he put into the end zone.”



The Cardinals put together their longest scoring drive on their first possession of the third quarter. Starting at their own 14, Rubio ran for 13 yards and Engel hit Vehslage on a 34-yard bomb. Two plays later, Engel ran 29 yards to the 5, setting a 1-yard plunge by Chris Mesipam three plays later.



Cabrillo went for it on fourth-and-2 from its own 28 in the waning seconds of the third quarter. Jackson Anderson’s pass was too long for Eddy Little. Mesipam ran 16 yards on first down and an unsportsmanlike penalty moved the ball to the 6. Three plays later, freshman Anthony Villa went three yards over right tackle for the sixth TD.



The clock didn’t stop on any play in the fourth quarter due to the 35-point spread entering the period.



Cabrillo punted on its first four possessions and Isaac Medina intercepted a pass on a ball that was tipped high in the air to end the fifth drive.



Bishop Diego held the visitors to 45 rushing yards on 32 carries with three sacks and three bad snaps over the QB’s head that went for minus 41 yards. Bishop outgained the Conquistadores 333 to 98 yards.



Crawford praised the defensive efforts of lineman Zac Lopez and Medina, a linebacker who played in the line on passing downs. “We did a good job of flushing out their quarterback, then at other times we let him run around too much,” Crawford noted.



The Cardinals will travel to Ventura College next Friday to take on St. Bonaventure at 8 p.m.

