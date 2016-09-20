Bishop Diego Outplayed by Villanova

Tennis

Despite some strong, gritty, doubles play, the Bishop Diego girls tennis team fell to Villanova Prep 2-16 in a Frontier League matchup on Tuesday.

The No. 1 doubles team of Ellee Braniff and Kate Benzian went 1-2, 3-6, 0-6, 6-3. Taylor Woodward and Angie Garcia Gonzalez finished 1-2: 2-6, 0-6, 6-0. Both doubles teams managed to finish strong and win their third sets.

"We continue to work on our personal games and collectively celebrate our small successes," said Bishop coach Natlee Hapeman. "I am proud of our patience, persistence and the love of the game."

Bishop next plays at Santa Clara High on Thursday.

