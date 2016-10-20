Bishop Diego Overcomes Slow Start, Sweeps Fillmore

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego rallied from a 18-13 deficit to win the first set and went on to sweep Fillmore in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Thursday in Fillmore.

The 25-22, 25-14, 25-10 win keeps the Cardinals' CIF playoff hopes alive.

"We're fighting for a playoff invitation and every match matters," said Bishop coach John Sener.

Kylie Koeper served for six straight points in the second set victory and Tiana Molony and Talia Medel got hot in the third set. Molony had three straight kills in the middle and Medel went 3 for 3 to finish off the Flashes.

The Cardinals are 8-4 in league and 10-10 overall.

