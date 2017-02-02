Bishop Diego Overpowered on Boards by Grace Brethren

Girls Basketball

Bishop Diego struggled on the boards against once-beaten Grace Brethren and suffered a 72-46 loss in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Thursday night at the Brick House.

Grace is 11-0 in league, 20-1 overall and ranked No. 2 in CIF Division 6.

"Grace just pounded us on the boards in the first half, getting too many second and third chances to score," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said. "I was proud of how the team battled in the second half. We had a lot of energy and fed off our Senior Night crowd."

The Cardinals honored Andrea Castellanos, Ann Bentajado, Veronica Morones and Kylie Koeper, "who left it all on the court," Burich said. "We were also able to recognize Sienna Gonzalez, a starter on our CIF Championship team in 2015 who was injured in October and wasn't able to play in this her senior year."

Natalie Whiting scored 16 points and Koeper had 14 for Bishop (11-11, 9-3). The Cardinals play at Fillmore on Tuesday.

Abria Laue scored 30 points for Grace Brethren.

