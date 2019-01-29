Bishop Diego Overwhelms Thacher, Wins First League Soccer Title in 21 Years

Boys Soccer

There was plenty of pressure in the game for the Frontier League boys soccer championship at Bishop Diego on Tuesday.

And it wasn’t the pressure of playing in a big game.

It was the relentless defensive pressure applied by the Cardinals against Thacher. They didn’t allow the Toads to establish any sustained possession of the ball.

The Bishop offense, meanwhile, knocked in three goals in the first 25 minutes and never let up in posting a 5-1 victory to give the soccer program its first league title in 21 years.

Jack Luckhurst scored two goals, his younger brothers Michael and Adam each scored one and Luke Williams added the final touch to an 8-0-0 league campaign.

“That was a good team we played,” Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst said of Thacher, which finished second in league at 5-2-1. “Our boys answered the bell. We’ve done it all year long.”

Jack Luckhurst opened the scoring after being fouled in the penalty area on a Bishop throw-in in the eighth minute. Luckhurst set up for the penalty kick and drilled it past the Thacher goalkeeper to get the Cardinals rolling.

He delivered again eight minutes later, receiving a flick from Michael Luckhurst off a free kick and shooting past the goalkeeper while taking a knock from a Thacher defender.

The Cardinals struck one more time in the 25th minute as Adam Luckhurst headed in a long throw from Michael Romero.

The Bishop defense continually thwarted Thacher’s attack in the midfield. It got so frustrating for the Toads that their central midfielder was issued a red card for violent play in the 28th minute.

“We put a lot of pressure on them,” coach Luckhurst said. “We took the midfield away from them and pressured them on the ball, and we took advantage of our home-field advantage.”

The Cardinals have bought into the credo of outworking their opponents.

“Our boys will not be outworked,” coach Luckhurst stressed. “No one will give more effort than this team. That’s hard to beat when you’re continually getting pressured. It’s like the engines don’t give out … that’s Bishop soccer.

“We got some great talent and we work harder than anyone else in California.”

Michael Luckhurst made it 4-0 in the 65th minute on a slick individual effort. He knocked down a bouncing ball and then slotted it into the far right corner.

Thacher avoided the shutout with a goal in the 76th minute before Williams showed off a nice finishing touch for Bishop, heading in Adam’s Luckhurst’s short free kick.

"Coaches Christy Gates-Bowes and Billy Gallagher have played a massive role in building the team’s confidence,” coach Luckhurst said of his staff. “The result is the team is playing a physical and attractive brand of football.

“We are excited to make the playoffs and to see where it takes us.”

Bishop is ranked eighth in Division 7 of the CIF-Southern Section. The Cardinals will learn their playoff draw on Saturday.