Bishop Diego Postponing Football Championship Celebration Until Jan. 28

The devastation our community has experienced in the last 12 hours is incomprehensible.

Given the road closures and emergencies many are facing at this time, Bishop Diego High School has modified plans for the state football championship celebration.

We will not be proceeding with the mass or barbecue on Friday, Jan. 12.

We will look forward to welcoming our school and local community to a celebratory barbecue on Sunday, Jan. 28, from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to our fall sports banquet.

Please spread the word; all are welcome to the barbecue hosted by our Cardinal Club.

We thank you for your patience, understanding, and continued prayers for the entire community.

Cristy McNay is director of admissions and advancement at Bishop Diego High School.