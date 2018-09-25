Bishop Diego, Providence Tennis, Santa Ynez Golf Suffer Losses

Prep Roundup

Helena Insua swept her three sets for Bishop Diego's only points in a 15-3 tennis loss against St. Bonaventure in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

"Helena's placement and strategy are continuing to be successful. Her grace on the court is a sight to see," said coach Natlee Hapeman.

Bishop is 0-2 in league and 0-3 overall.

"We continue to work on our own game while instilling a work ethic of persistence and a spirit of fun for the game of tennis," said Hapeman.

Providence Falls to Villanova Prep

Ava Vandever swept in singles for the Patriots in an 11-7 loss to Villanova Prep in the Frontier League.

No.1 doubles Lizzie Butler/Chloe Olsen and No. 2 Sydney Whited/Valeria Avilla won two sets.

Providence is 0-2 in league and 3-3 overall.

Santa Ynez Golf Loses

Gracie Church shot a 45 and Morgan Blunt a 46 for the Pirates in a 240-258 loss against Arroyo Grande at Cypress Hill Golf Course.

"These two girls have been pushing each other the whole season," said coach Ashley Coelho.

The Pirates play Dos Pueblos on Thursday at Glen Annie GC.



Santa Ynez

Erinn Callaghan 52

Morgan Blunt 46

Gracie Church 45

Marina Vengel 53

Ali Swanitz 69

Sylvia Kostrzewa 62

Team 258



Arroyo Grande

Karley Pinkerton 42

Claire Marshall 48

Sora Park 49

Ava Mankins 51

Sidney Pruett 52

Katie Cameron 50

Team 240

