Prep Roundup

Bishop Diego, Providence Tennis, Santa Ynez Golf Suffer Losses

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | September 25, 2018 | 8:07 p.m.

Helena Insua swept her three sets for Bishop Diego's only points in a 15-3 tennis loss against St. Bonaventure in a Frontier League match on Tuesday.

"Helena's placement and strategy are continuing to be successful.   Her grace on the court is a sight to see," said coach Natlee Hapeman.

Bishop is 0-2 in league and 0-3 overall.

"We continue to work on our own game while instilling a work ethic of persistence and a spirit of fun for the game of tennis," said Hapeman.

Providence Falls to Villanova Prep

Ava Vandever swept in singles for the Patriots in an 11-7 loss to Villanova Prep in the Frontier League.

No.1 doubles Lizzie Butler/Chloe Olsen and No. 2 Sydney Whited/Valeria Avilla won two sets.

Providence is 0-2 in league and 3-3 overall.

Santa Ynez Golf Loses

Gracie Church shot a 45 and Morgan Blunt a 46 for the Pirates in a 240-258 loss against Arroyo Grande at Cypress Hill Golf Course.

"These two girls have been pushing each other the whole season," said coach Ashley Coelho.

The Pirates play Dos Pueblos on Thursday at Glen Annie GC.

Santa Ynez 
Erinn Callaghan 52
Morgan Blunt 46
Gracie Church 45
Marina Vengel 53
Ali Swanitz 69
Sylvia Kostrzewa 62
Team 258

Arroyo Grande 
Karley Pinkerton 42
Claire Marshall 48
Sora Park 49
Ava Mankins 51
Sidney Pruett 52
Katie Cameron 50
Team 240

