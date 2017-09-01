Bishop Diego Pulls Away From Arroyo Grande, 42-14

Football

John Harris scored two rushing touchdowns and added a defensive score, and Bishop Diego jumped on Arroyo Grande early and whipped the host Eagles 42-14 in a non-league football game on Friday.

Bishop starts its tough pre-league schedule 2-0. It travels to Nipomo next Friday.

The Cardinals scored three unanswerd touchdowns after Arroyo Grande tied the score 7-7 on a Steven Vargas 1-yard run.

Bishop junior quarterback Jake Engel hit Isaiah Veal on a 40-yard touchdown to give the Cardinals the lead for good. Harris followed with his second rushing TD, a 16-yard run, to make it 21-7. He had the first score of the game on a 7-yard run.

Harris then stripped the ball from a Arroyo Grande ballcarrier and rambled 15 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead at halftime.

Engel threw a 30-yard scoring strike to Dylan Streett in the third quarter.

Tanner May scored on an 8-yard run for Arroyo Grande to make it a 35-14 game.

Bishop finished the scoring on a 2-yard Evan McKeegan touchdown run in the fourth quarter.