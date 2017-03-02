Bishop Diego Pulls Away From Cate in Baseball Opener

Baseball

Bishop Diego sophomore Gabe Arteaga pitched four scoreless innings of relief and junior Travis Pierce had three hits and scored four times in the Cardinals' season-opening 9-3 baseball win over visiting Cate on Thursday.

Arteaga, a starter last season as a freshman, relieved freshman Jackson Haskell. He gave up three runs and one hit while striking out three in his varsity debut.

The Cardinals broke open a 4-3 game with two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth inning. Will Goodwin had two hits and two runs.

Dylan Ell had two of Cate's five hits. Emily Burns played well for the Rams, said assistant coach Dave Soto. She squeezed in a run and made some good defensive plays.

"This game was a good measure of where we are and where we need to be." Soto said. "We will continue to improve as the season goes so that when we meet up with these guys again, we can give ourselves a better chance to be successful."

The teams play in the Frontier League, but this was a non-league game.

