Bishop Diego Pulls Off League Win Over Santa Paula

Girls Volleyball

The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team took down league rival Santa Paula Tuesday: 25-7, 15-11, 15-16.

"We needed some solid momentum going into Thursday's match at Carpinteria," said Bishop coach John Sener. "The girls stayed focused and played well."

Middles Tiana Molony and Evie Coronado were a strong presence at the net, and Mary Harris and Julia Gregson made an impact off the bench.

"If we play this consistent on Thursday we have a good chance to challenge the league leading Warriors," commented Sener.

With the victory, the Cardinals improved to 7-9 (5-3 in league play) on the season. Bishop plays against Carpinteria on Thursday.

