Bishop Diego Puts It Together to Earn First League Win

Bishop Diego broke through for its first Tri-Valley League boys basketball win, beating Providence, 70-41, on Saturday.
Matthew Cunningham scored 21 points and Kai Morphy added 15 to lead the Cardinal (6-15, 1-3), who opened up a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
“I’m just proud of our guys for fighting all week long," coach James Coronado said. "We had some rough games and some rough patches, but they have hung in there and today we played well together as a team.”
Jordan Short scored 17 points for Providence.