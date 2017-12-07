Bishop Diego-Quartz Hill CIF State Football Playoff Game Moved to Cal Lutheran

Football

Change of venue made after SBCC closes for remainder of the week because of Thomas Fire

The venue has been changed for Bishop Diego's CIF State Division 3AA Regional football game against Quartz Hill.

The game has been moved from La Playa Stadium at SBCC to Cal Lutheran's Rolland Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m.

The change was necessitated when SBCC announced it was closed for all activities Thursday through Saturday because of the Thomas Fire and poor air quality in the area.

Bishop Diego (13-1), the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 champion, received the home game for its first state playoff appearance. The Cardinals traveled for both their section semifinal and final games.

Quartz Hill (13-1) captured the Division 10 championship at home against Dos Pueblos, 26-21, stopping the Chargers short of the goal-line for the winning touchdown on the last play of the game.

The winner of Saturday's game will face the winner of the Northern Regional playoff between Marin Catholic and Shasta of Redding for the State Championship on Saturday, Dec. 16.

If Bishop Diego wins, it would host the State Championship game.

Because of the poor air quality in the area, Bishop Diego has been unable to practice outdoors the last few days. Coach Tom Crawford said the team has held brief indoor sessions in the gym and watched film of Quartz Hill on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Yesterday we thought we would get in some work outside but the Air Quality Management folks issued the health warning just prior to our starting practice so we moved inside," Crawford said Thursday. "With the school closure today, we are practicing this afternoon at Dunn School in the Santa Ynez Valley, so we can get in a full outdoor practice before the contest. We are appreciative of the folks at Dunn for letting us use one of their fields."

He wasn't sure about a Friday practice session.

"Despite all the changes, we are pleased that our players have maintained their focus and are being very flexible with all the changes," he said.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .