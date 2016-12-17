Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:21 am | Fog/Mist 52º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego Rallies Big to Defeat Santa Barbara in Bashore Classic

By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | December 17, 2016 | 9:45 p.m.

Bishop Diego rode a 22-point fourth quarter to victory over Santa Barbara High on Saturday, winning 71-63 on the second day of play at the Jim Bashore Holiday Classic at Carpinteria High.

Junior Dylan Streett scored 16 of his game-high 29 points to spark the Cardinals to the win over the defending tournament champions. He also grabbed seven rebounds.

The Cardinals (4-1) rallied from a 10-point deficit entering the second half and a four-point deficit at the end of the third quarter and outscored the (5-5) by 12 in the final period. 

Will Goodwin played a key role in the win. He scored 13 points, six rebounds and three assists and controlled the paint on defense, said Bishop coach James Coronado.

"To win a crosstown game like this is big for our guys because we hear all the talk that we are a small school playing in a lower division, and that this would be like a championship game for us," Coronado said. "In addition, a lot of our current roster was on the team when we got trounced by Santa Barbara in this same tournament last year, so we wanted them to know things are different. We have changed a lot since that game, and we have a new system and new style to our game. Our players are starting to trust the system, and that if we do what we do we can play with anyone. This win not only showed the crowd we could compete, but it proved to the guys in our locker room that we are a good team right now that is only getting better."

Morgan Peus scored 16 points to lead Santa Barbara, and Anthony Trujillo and Taylor Padilla each put up 11 points of their own. 

Free throws were a difference in the game, with Bishop going 21 of 29 from the line and Santa Barbara making just 3 of 10.

Carpinteria 71, Laguna Blanca 31

Carpinteria jumped out to a 19-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Noah Nuno led the tournament host-team Warriors with 19 points, while Eli Correa, Terrell Richardson, and Dom Sturdivan, each scored in double figures.

All nine of Carpinteria's players scored.

"I was very pleased with our focus and intensity throughout the game," said Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzales. "We played team basketball at both ends of the floor."

Carpinteria takes on Foothill Tech on Monday at 6 as tournament play continues.

Santa Maria 68, Santa Ynez 62​

Blake Truhitte scored 17 points and Santa Maria connected on 12 three-pointers to improve to 2-0 in pool play. The Saints take on Channel Islands on Monday at noon.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Christian Eckert

