Bishop Diego Rallies for Win Against Nordhoff

Bishop Diego went on a 12-0 run in the last four minutes to erase a deficit and defeat Nordhoff, 63-53, in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Friday.
The Cardinals were down 53-51 before they took over the game.
Dylan Streett scored 23 points to led the Bishop attack. Mitchell Cota scored 14 points and Will Goodwin added 12 points.
Bishop Diego (6-17, 3-4) travels to St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.
