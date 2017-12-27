Bishop Diego Ranked Among Top Football Teams in Southland

Football

The CIF state-champion Bishop Diego football team was ranked among the top-25 teams in Southern California by the Los Angeles Times.

The Cardinals were ranked No. 23 in the Times’ final Southland poll. The poll includes schools in the CIF Southern Section and the L.A. City Section.

Bishop Diego finished 15-1, winning the Southern Section Division 6 championship, the SoCal Regional Division 3AA title and the State Division 3AA crown — all firsts for the school.

The 15 wins tied Mater Dei for the most wins among the 25 teams ranked by the Times. Mater Dei went 15-0 and won the Southern Section Division 1 title and the State Open Division championship.

Bishop Diego was one of four programs that were unranked before the final poll.

