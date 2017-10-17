Bishop Diego Rebounds From First-Set Loss, Beats Carpinteria to Clinch Playoff Spot

Girls Volleyball

Lauren Holsted posted her first double-double of the season, and Bishop Diego's girls volleyball team overcame a first-set defeat against Carpinteria and won the next three to clinch second place in the Frontier League on Tuesday night at the Brick House.

Holsted pounded 13 kills on a .400 hitting percentage and picked up 17 digs to lead the Cardinals to a 17-25, 25-11, 25-9, 25-12 victory.

"We got rid of the first-game jitters and began to play extremely consistent from then on," said Bishop coach John Sener. "The team hit .290 for the night."

Marynicole Ramirez led a solid defensive performance with 23 digs.

"She had two digs from the back row during the second game that had the gym on their feet," Sener said.

Setter Taylor Pate handed out 43 assists.

Bishop improves to 8-1 in league and is assured a CIF playoff berth. The Cardinals can earn a share of the league title if they win at undefeated Malibu on Thursday night.

Jenny Alaniz had a good night for Carpinteria with eight kills, two blocks, and a service ace. Shaya Alexander had six kills, two blocks and Yaneli Silva recorded three kills, one ace and 22 assists.

The Warriors are 6-6 overall and 6-5 in league.

