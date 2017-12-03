Bishop Diego Receives CIF State Playoff Berth, Will Host Quartz Hill

Football

Bishop Diego received an invitation to the CIF State Football Playoffs and will host Quartz Hill in a Division 3AA regional game on Friday night at La Playa Stadium.

The winner advances to the state championship game on Dec. 15 or 16 against the winner of the North regional game between Kentfield Marin Catholic (12-0) and Redding Shasta (11-1). The title game would be played at a home site.

Bishop Diego is the Southern Section champion in Division 6. Quartz Hill edged Dos Pueblos for the section Division 10 title.

Quartz Hill stopped Dos Pueblos inches from scoring the winning touchdown on the last play of the game to escape with a 26-21 victory on Saturday night. The Rebels (13-1) are led by quarterback / linebacker and UCLA commit Matthew Tago.

Bishop Diego (13-1) won its first CIF football title in school history last Friday, beating Golden Valley 37-6 at Canyon High.

The Cardinals have averaged more than 40 points during the postseason.

This marks the first time a local football team has played in the state playoffs.

