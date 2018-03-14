Bishop Diego Recovers From First-Set Loss, Beats Fillmore in Four

Boys Volleyball

Bishop Diego rebounded from a slow start and beat Fillmore in four sets, 13-25, 25-23, 25-11, 25-19, in a Tri-Valley League volleyball match on Wednesday,

John Harris blasted 23 kills and Jake Engel served up five aces to pace the Cardinals (3-4, 2-0 in the TVL).

“We got off to a really rough start tonight, but we pulled it together and got better steadily,” coach Dillan Bennett said. “Again we relied on John and Jake to get us through tight spots, and that’s something our team has to learn to get better at. We need other guys to step up.”

Freshman Oliver Fowler played libero for the first time and had 10 digs and served four aces.

“Adam Luckhurst made his debut as a varsity setter, which allowed Jake Engel to be an attack for us,” said Bennett.

The Cardinals’ next match is Friday at home against Laguna Blanca at 5 p.m.

