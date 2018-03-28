Bishop Diego Rides Fast Start to 22-7 Softball Victory

Softball

Bishop Diego erupted for 12 runs in the first inning and pitcher Miranda Alvarez allowed only hit in a 22-7 softball victory over Coastal Christian on Wednesday.

Julia Gregson paced the offense with a home run and a triple.

Sydney Naour and Nicole Barron each had triples and Alvarez had a double and a single.



"The team continues to improve, and we are excited to see them come together as a team," said coach John Ceriale.

The Cardinals are home against Santa Barbara on Thursday.

