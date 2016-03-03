Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 11:50 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Bishop Diego Roundup: Cardinals Sweep Cate in Volleyball

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | March 3, 2016 | 6:26 p.m.

Austin Bohnett and Luca Jordano led the way for Bishop Diego in a 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 sweep over Cate in a non-league boys volleyball match at the Bishop Brick House on Thursday.

Bohnett had 12 kills and Jordano added 10 for the Cardinals. Sean Tetherow was a leader in the back row with his defense and serve receive.

Morgan Pierce led Cate (1-1) with 15 kills, while Oliver Welch had 11 kills in the loss.

BISHOP BOYS GOLF

The Cardinals won their non-league match against Fillmore at Elkins Ranch, 472-492.

Ryan Mikles was the match medalist with a score of 79. He was followed by Matthew Pate 83, Alex Bollag 88, Chad Damron 104, Michael Sorraco 115, and Bailey Salcedo 129.

"I am happy with the way the team played in their first 18-hole match," said Bishop coach Dan Peeters. "We have room for improvement, which is why we have these non league matches to get us ready for league and get my players in a tournament golf mentality."

BISHOP SOFTBALL

The Cardinals ran into a strong La Reina squad and lost 11-0 in five innings.

Francesca Nash spoiled a no-hitter with a single between short and third.

"We are proud of the way our team competed against  a very dominant pitcher," coach John Ceriale said. "We are improving every day and look forward to a successful season."

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

