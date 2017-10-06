Bishop Diego Runs All Over Fillmore, 56-0

Football

Bishop Diego put Fillmore away early in Friday night's non-league football game, scoring 28 points in the first quarter en route to a 56-0 win at Fillmore.

John Harris had touchdown runs of 19, 32 and 42 yards in the first quarter and Adrian Sorocco had a 10-yard score.

A running clock was used, starting at the 1:30 mark in the first quarter.

Bishop, the No. 1-ranked team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section, was so dominating that it scored 49 points on just 13 plays.

Harris rushed for 133 yards on just five carries and Sorocco had 59 on two rushes. Sorocco had a 49-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and returned an interception 30 yards for a score to make it 42-0 at halftime.

Nick Kislow bolted for an 84-yard touchdown run in the third quarter and Edgar Perez had 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals (7-0) rushed for 309 yards on just 12 carries.

The Bishop defense held Fillmore (0-7) to 48 total yards and four first downs for the game.