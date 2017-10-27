Bishop Diego Runs All Over Nordhoff, Sets Up Title Showdown With Grace Brethren

Football

Top-ranked and undefeated Bishop Diego unleashed is powerful running game on Nordhoff, rolling up 335 yards and scoring six touchdowns en route to a 52-0 football victory on Friday night in Ojai.

The win sets up a showdown with Grace Brethren for the Tri-Valley League championship next Friday at La Playa Stadium. Grace Brethren beat Santa Paula 49-0 to improve to 2-0 in the four-team league and 7-2 overall.

Bishop lost to Grace Brethren last year, 19-17, in Simi Valley.

“We’ve got to be pleased with the way we’ve been playing,” Bishop Diego coach Tom Crawford told reporters, “but Grace Brethren is so well-coached and so physical that I think we’re in for a real challenge next week. But it will be a great high school football environment.”

Bishop Diego (9-0, 2-0), the No. 1 team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section, recorded its fourth straight shutout and played with a running clock in the second half. The Cardinals have outscored their last four opponents 229-0.

Senior running back John Harris rushed for 162 yards on 12 carries and scored four touchdowns. He had an 80-yard jaunt on the first play of the second half to give the Cardinals a 45-0 lead.

Adrian Sorocco ran for two scores (16 and 25 yards) and gained 82 yards on just seven rushes.

Evan McKeegan got some playing time on offense and caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from quarterback David Gladish. McKeegan also intercepted a pass, as did Will Goodwin.

Harris got Bishop Diego going with a 4-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The Cardinals quickly added two more scores in the quarter on Soracco runs of 16 and 21 yards.

A 25-yard run by Harris made it 28-0 in the second quarter. Jack Luckhurst booted a season-long 43-yard field and Harris had a 1-yard TD to give the Cardinals a 38-0 lead at halftime.

It was 52-0 at the end of three quarters and Harris' 80 yarder and Gladish's scoring strike to McKeegan.

Bishop Diego outgained Nordhoff 469 yards to 129.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .