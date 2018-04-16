Bishop Diego Runs All Over Thacher, 13-3

Baseball

Jake Koeper ripped two doubles and drove in two runs, powering the Bishop Diego baseball team to a 13-3 Frontier League baseball win over Thacher on Monday in Ojai.

The Cardinals put pressure on the Toads with their base running. They stole eight bases, including four by David Gladish, who drew three walks, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.

Bishop was leading 6-1 before exploding for seven runs in the sixth inning. The Cardinals took advantage of five Thacher errors in the game.

Gabe Arteaga struck out nine in five innings of work to pick up the win. He allowed one run, four hits and one walk. Jackson Haskell and Adrian Soracco each pitched an inning of relief.

Bishop improves to 9-5 and 3-0 in league. The Cardinals host Thacher on Wednesday.

