Bishop Diego Runs Away From Nordhoff, 87-51

Boys Basketball

Dylan Streett scored 21 points to lead a balanced Bishop Diego attack in an 87-51 win over Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Friday night.

Nick Martel chipped in 19 points and Mitch Cota added 15 as the Cardinals improved to 3-2 in league.

"I feel if we come out with intensity on the defensive end, we are tough to stop with all the threats we have on offense," said Bishop Diego coach James Coronado. "Our defense led the way tonight once we got going, and our running game put the game away early."

Bishop has two key league matchups next week against Malibu and Santa Clara.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.