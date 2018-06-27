Bishop Diego Runs Into a Tough Malibu Pitcher, Loses 4-0

Baseball

Bishop Diego was shut out by Malibu’s Tanner Gottlieb, 4-0, in a non-league baseball game on Monday.

The Sharks scored two runs in the first and and second innings and Gottlieb made them stand up. He allowed seven hits and one walk while striking out five.

“After giving up those early runs in the first and second, we never were able to get back in the game,” Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein said. “Their pitcher ,Tanner Gottlieb, did a great job getting our guys to swing at his pitch and record outs.”

Jake Koper had two hits for Bishop (1-3) and made a big defensive play in the fourth to prevent Malibu from scoring another run.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.