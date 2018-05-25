Bishop Diego Runs Into Hot-Hitting Pomona Team in Division 6 Quarterfinals

Baseball

Bishop Diego fell behind early and never recovered, falling to Pomona, 10-1, in a CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinal baseball game on Friday at Pomona.

Pomona scored three runs in the second inning and never looked back.

Bishop made it 3-1 in the third on a RBI double by Gabe Arteaga. But the Red Devils answered with two runs in the fourth inning and three in the fifth to go up 8-1.

Pomona banged out 14 hits against two Cardinal pitchers.

Bishop Diego couldn’t contain Pomona’s first three hitters — Robert Villa, Adam Gonzalez and Ixeh Lopez. The trio combined for eight hits, including three doubles, and scored four runs.

Bishop Diego ended the season at 18-7.