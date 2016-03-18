Bishop Diego Runs Into Hot Nordhoff Pitcher, falls 2-1

Baseball

Bishop Diego was held to two hits and struck out 12 times in a 2-1 loss to Nordhoff in a Tri-Valley League baseball opener on Friday.

Nordhoff scored a run in the first inning and took a 2-0 lead in the third.

Bishop starter Matt Selman pitched five innings, giving up the two runs on four hits.

The Cardinals scored a run in the fifth inning when Will Goodwin drew a walk. He stole second base, got to third on a passed ball and scored on wild pitch, making the score 2-1.

They had a chance in the seventh inning when Gabe Arteaga drew a leadoff walk. David Gladish came in to run for Arteaga and he stole second. Goodwin flew out to center and, with two outs, Gladish got to third on a another wild pitch. Dylan Street hit a line drive back to the pitcher to end the game.

“I was really pleased with our effort today” said Bishop coach Ralph Molina, “Matt Selman kept us in the game and defensively we played very well. We faced a good pitcher today, but we had our chances. I’m just happy that we competed and kept it close.”

Bishop is 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the TVL.