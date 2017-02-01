Bishop Diego Runs to 71-51 Win Over Santa Paula

Boys Basketball

Bishop Diego honored injured Tommy Murillo by starting Wednesday's boys basketball game against Santa Paula game with four players.

Bishop Diego was off and running from the start and rolled to a 71-51 victory.

"We really wanted this win for Tommy's last home game, plus we owed these guys one since we felt we let one slip away the first time we met," Bishop coach James Coronado said. "We are really playing well right now on both ends of the court, and we are tough to beat. We also have a good rotation going with our numbers so everyone is staying fresh and gelling together."

Dylan Streett led all scorers with 18 points, senior Mitch Cota tallied 16 points and Luis Mendez added 13 for Bishop.

