Bishop Diego, Santa Ynez Golf Teams Post Victories

Golf

Grace Hay fired a 42 for medalist honors and Marissa Mancinelli finished one stroke behind her teammate in Bishop Diego's 266-379 girls golf win over Grace Brethren in a Tri-Valley League opener on Monday.

Hay and Mancinelli are both juniors.

The Cardianls are back in action Wednesday against St. Bonaventure at Olivas Links.

Bishop Diego scores

Grace Hay 42 (medalist)

Marissa Mancinelli 43

Amy Mancinelli 57

Visha Pigatti 59

Vianne Martinez 65

Santa Ynez Beats Lompoc

Erinn Callaghan was the match medalist with a 45 and Morgan Blunt and Gracie Church each shot 49 to lead the Pirates to a 255-280 win over Lompoc in a Channel League match at the Alisal River Course.

Santa Ynez

Morgan Blunt 49

Gracie Church 49

Erinn Callaghan 45

Marina Vengel 56

Caelyn Linane 56

Olivia Cortopassi 57

Team 255



Lompoc

Marina Zellers 49

Haley Larsh 61

Ruby Gonzalez 56

Mikayla Nunez 76

Lizzie Hang 60

Hannah Larsh 54

Team 280