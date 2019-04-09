Pixel Tracker

Tuesday, April 9 , 2019, 11:46 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Baseball

Bishop Diego Scores Early for Daniel Giannini in 5-1 Win Over Carpinteria

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 9, 2019 | 9:18 p.m.

Daniel Giannini provided solid pitching and Bishop Diego gave him an early lead en route to a 5-1 victory over Carpinteria in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday at Bishop.

Giannini threw 5.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out four.

"He did exactly what we needed him to do," said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein. "Our defense played well behind him, which made for quick innings and a low pitch count, letting him get deep into the game."

The Cardinals (10-5-1) gave him a two-run lead in the first inning. The Cardinals led off the game with two straight singles and a walk to load the bases. A fielding miscue by the Warriors allowed Hamilton Finefrock to score the first run. With two outs and runners on second and third, Gabe Martinez delivered a RBI base hit to right.

Carpinteria’s Tyler Cervantes came up firing to first baseman Jason Warren for the relay in which he threw a strike to nail Gabe Arteaga at the plate.

Bishop capitalized on a couple of Carpinteria miscues in the bottom of the second to score two more runs and take a 4-0 lead.

The Warriors scored in the top of the six when Jacob Macias' hard grounder drove in Chase Mayer. Finefrock made a great play, throwing on the run to try and get Mayer at the plate but was not in time. 

In the bottom of the sixth, Finefrock led off with his third hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Alec Robbins singled to left, Gabe Martinez re-entered and on the next pitch the Cardinals executed a double steal. Arteaga hit a sac fly later for the fifth run.

Jackson Haskell came on to relieve Giannini with two on in the seventh and finished the game.

"The team that played the best won today," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Credit the Cards for being prepared and energized from the first pitch to the last.  Coach Katzenstein has his team playing together as a unit on defense and offense.  We wish them the best down the stretch and into the post season."

Cooney said Miles Souza and Noah Nuño pitched well in relief to keep the game within reach.

Carpinteria (9-6 overall) is off for the rest of the week wile Bishop plays at Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.
 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 