Bishop Diego Scores Early for Daniel Giannini in 5-1 Win Over Carpinteria

Baseball

Daniel Giannini provided solid pitching and Bishop Diego gave him an early lead en route to a 5-1 victory over Carpinteria in a non-league baseball game on Tuesday at Bishop.

Giannini threw 5.2 innings, giving up one run on three hits and striking out four.

"He did exactly what we needed him to do," said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein. "Our defense played well behind him, which made for quick innings and a low pitch count, letting him get deep into the game."

The Cardinals (10-5-1) gave him a two-run lead in the first inning. The Cardinals led off the game with two straight singles and a walk to load the bases. A fielding miscue by the Warriors allowed Hamilton Finefrock to score the first run. With two outs and runners on second and third, Gabe Martinez delivered a RBI base hit to right.

Carpinteria’s Tyler Cervantes came up firing to first baseman Jason Warren for the relay in which he threw a strike to nail Gabe Arteaga at the plate.

Bishop capitalized on a couple of Carpinteria miscues in the bottom of the second to score two more runs and take a 4-0 lead.

The Warriors scored in the top of the six when Jacob Macias' hard grounder drove in Chase Mayer. Finefrock made a great play, throwing on the run to try and get Mayer at the plate but was not in time.

In the bottom of the sixth, Finefrock led off with his third hit of the game. Pinch-hitter Alec Robbins singled to left, Gabe Martinez re-entered and on the next pitch the Cardinals executed a double steal. Arteaga hit a sac fly later for the fifth run.

Jackson Haskell came on to relieve Giannini with two on in the seventh and finished the game.

"The team that played the best won today," Carpinteria coach Pat Cooney said. "Credit the Cards for being prepared and energized from the first pitch to the last. Coach Katzenstein has his team playing together as a unit on defense and offense. We wish them the best down the stretch and into the post season."

Cooney said Miles Souza and Noah Nuño pitched well in relief to keep the game within reach.

Carpinteria (9-6 overall) is off for the rest of the week wile Bishop plays at Foothill Tech in a Tri-Valley League game on Wednesday.

