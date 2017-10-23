Girls Volleyball
Bishop Diego Secures Second Place in Frontier League With Sweep of Fillmore
Tiana Molony scores the game winning point in Bishop Diego’s season finale victory over Fillmore on senior night. (Courtesy Photo)
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | October 23, 2017 | 10:16 p.m.
The Bishop Diego girls volleyball team defeated Frontier League opponent Fillmore on Monday in three sets: 25-8, 25-20, 15-13.
The victory clinched the Cardinals second place in the league, and the team is hoping for a home match in the first round of CIF play.
Tiana Molony led the way for Bishop with eight kills on 14 attempts and no errors. Head coach John Sener also noted the strong play from senior Anna Coronado in the back row and on the service line.
