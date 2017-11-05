Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 7:49 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Football

Bishop Diego Seeded No. 1, Dos Pueblos No. 2 for CIF Football Playoffs

Lompoc is third seed in Division 3; Santa Ynez left out of postseason with an 8-2 record

John Harris and the Bishop Diego Cardinals will play another game at La Playa Stadium. The Cardinals were awarded the No. 1 seed in the CIF-SS Division 6 playoff bracket and will play a first-round game against Notre Vista of Riverside. Click to view larger
John Harris and the Bishop Diego Cardinals will play another game at La Playa Stadium. The Cardinals were awarded the No. 1 seed in the CIF-SS Division 6 playoff bracket and will play a first-round game against Notre Vista of Riverside.  (JC Corliss / Noozhawk file photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | November 5, 2017 | 1:38 p.m.

Three prep football teams from the county were awarded top-four seedings in their respective divisions when the CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings were announced on Sunday.

Bishop Diego, despite its double-overtime loss to Grace Brethren in the Tri-Valley League championship game last Friday, was named the No. 1 seed in the Division 6 bracket.

Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos, winners of nine straight games, was tabbed the No. 2 seed behind Apple Valley in Division 10 and unbeaten Lompoc received the No. 3 seed in Division 3.

A total of seven teams from the county made the playoffs, with St. Joseph (Division 5), Righetti (Division 8), Carpinteria (Division 12) and Santa Maria (Division 12) being the other three. Carpinteria and Santa Maria will play each other in the first round.

VIEW BRACKETS

Santa Ynez, which had the third best record of a county team at 8-2 (both losses coming in Los Padres League play against Lompoc and St. Joseph), was left out of the Division 10 playoffs.

Linebacker Anthony Myers and the Dos Pueblos defense have terrorized opponents all season. Click to view larger
Linebacker Anthony Myers and the Dos Pueblos defense have terrorized opponents all season. (JC Corliss / Noozhawk photo)

It marks the second straight year the Pirates have been denied a spot after going 8-2, because there were no at-large berths available in the division. In 2015, they went 7-3 and didn’t get a bid.

Santa Ynez has been a victim of playing  in a five-team league, where only the top two teams are guaranteed playoff berths.

In a six-team league, the top three finishers get automatic bids. The 16-team Division 10 bracket includes six third-place finishers from six-team leagues.

Santa Ynez will become part of a six-team Channel League next season, with Lompoc, Cabrillo, Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos.

Also not making the playoffs was Santa Barbara High. The Dons (5-5) finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Channel League with Buena and Ventura, and Buena was voted as the league’s No. 2 representative in the playoffs.

Santa Barbara applied for an at-large berth in the Division 9 bracket but was passed over. Maranatha (6-4), Cypress (7-3) and Aliso Niguel (6-4) filled the at-large vacancies.

Ventura, which lost to Santa Barbara (10-9) received an at-large berth in Division 5 and will play at top-seeded Paraclete. Buena travels to Tri-Valley League champion Grace Brethren in Division 8.

Bishop Diego (9-1) which held the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 for 10 weeks, was awarded the top seed and and a first-round home game against Notre Vista of Riverside, an at-large team from the River Valley League. The game is Friday night at La Playa Stadium. Notre Vista went 3-7 during the regular season but averaged 32 points a game.

Dos Pueblos (9-1) faces Brentwood (8-1-1) in a Division 10 opener at Scott O’Leary Stadium on Friday. Brentwood is the No. 3 team from the Gold Coast League, which includes powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

In Division 12, Carpinteria, the Frontier League runner-up, travels to Northern League-champion Santa Maria. Both teams finished the regular season with 6-4 records.

Lompoc (10-0) will open the Division 3 playoffs against Camarillo (5-5), an at-large team from the Marmonte League. The Braves advanced to the Division 4 semifinals last year with basically the same team.

In Division 5, St. Joseph (6-4) plays host to Harvard Westlake (8-2).

Righetti (5-5) plays at fourth-seed Antelope Valley (8-2) in Division 8.
 

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 