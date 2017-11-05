Bishop Diego Seeded No. 1, Dos Pueblos No. 2 for CIF Football Playoffs

Football

Lompoc is third seed in Division 3; Santa Ynez left out of postseason with an 8-2 record

Three prep football teams from the county were awarded top-four seedings in their respective divisions when the CIF-Southern Section playoff pairings were announced on Sunday.

Bishop Diego, despite its double-overtime loss to Grace Brethren in the Tri-Valley League championship game last Friday, was named the No. 1 seed in the Division 6 bracket.

Channel League-champion Dos Pueblos, winners of nine straight games, was tabbed the No. 2 seed behind Apple Valley in Division 10 and unbeaten Lompoc received the No. 3 seed in Division 3.

A total of seven teams from the county made the playoffs, with St. Joseph (Division 5), Righetti (Division 8), Carpinteria (Division 12) and Santa Maria (Division 12) being the other three. Carpinteria and Santa Maria will play each other in the first round.

VIEW BRACKETS

Santa Ynez, which had the third best record of a county team at 8-2 (both losses coming in Los Padres League play against Lompoc and St. Joseph), was left out of the Division 10 playoffs.

It marks the second straight year the Pirates have been denied a spot after going 8-2, because there were no at-large berths available in the division. In 2015, they went 7-3 and didn’t get a bid.

Santa Ynez has been a victim of playing in a five-team league, where only the top two teams are guaranteed playoff berths.

In a six-team league, the top three finishers get automatic bids. The 16-team Division 10 bracket includes six third-place finishers from six-team leagues.

Santa Ynez will become part of a six-team Channel League next season, with Lompoc, Cabrillo, Santa Barbara, San Marcos and Dos Pueblos.

Also not making the playoffs was Santa Barbara High. The Dons (5-5) finished in a three-way tie for second place in the Channel League with Buena and Ventura, and Buena was voted as the league’s No. 2 representative in the playoffs.

Santa Barbara applied for an at-large berth in the Division 9 bracket but was passed over. Maranatha (6-4), Cypress (7-3) and Aliso Niguel (6-4) filled the at-large vacancies.

Ventura, which lost to Santa Barbara (10-9) received an at-large berth in Division 5 and will play at top-seeded Paraclete. Buena travels to Tri-Valley League champion Grace Brethren in Division 8.

Bishop Diego (9-1) which held the No. 1 ranking in Division 6 for 10 weeks, was awarded the top seed and and a first-round home game against Notre Vista of Riverside, an at-large team from the River Valley League. The game is Friday night at La Playa Stadium. Notre Vista went 3-7 during the regular season but averaged 32 points a game.

Dos Pueblos (9-1) faces Brentwood (8-1-1) in a Division 10 opener at Scott O’Leary Stadium on Friday. Brentwood is the No. 3 team from the Gold Coast League, which includes powerhouse Sierra Canyon.

In Division 12, Carpinteria, the Frontier League runner-up, travels to Northern League-champion Santa Maria. Both teams finished the regular season with 6-4 records.

Lompoc (10-0) will open the Division 3 playoffs against Camarillo (5-5), an at-large team from the Marmonte League. The Braves advanced to the Division 4 semifinals last year with basically the same team.

In Division 5, St. Joseph (6-4) plays host to Harvard Westlake (8-2).

Righetti (5-5) plays at fourth-seed Antelope Valley (8-2) in Division 8.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.