Bishop Diego Shows Productive Passing Attack in Rout of Nipomo

Football

Bishop Diego's football team didn't miss a beat in its first game as a No. 1-ranked team.

The Cardinals, the top team in Division 6 of the CIF-Southern Section, got four touchdown passes from junior quarterback Jake Engel and rolled to a 45-3 win at Nipomo on Friday.

Engel had a good night throwing the ball, completing 6 of 11 passes for 197 yards. His scoring passes were 3 yards to Mitch Heller, 8 yards to Isaiah Veal, 70 yards to Dylan Streett and 13 to Isaiah Morones

John Harris led the rushing attack with 108 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Cardinals amassed 436 yards in total offense, 219 on rushing and 217 passing.

The defense overwhelmed Nipomo, holding the Titans to 71 total yards.

The Cardinals (3-0) are back on the road next week at St. Joseph.