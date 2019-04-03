Bishop Diego Shut Out By St. Bonaventure Ace Jake Baum

Baseball

Bishop Diego was blanked by UCLA commit Jake Saum and the St. Bonaventure Seraphs, 8-0, in a Tri-Valley League baseball game on at Bishop on Wednesday.

Saum allowed two hits and struck out 10 in 5.1 innings.

Gabe Arteaga started for the Cardinals and went toe to toe with Saum for the first four innings. He pitched out of jams early on.

In the second inning, with one out and runners at second and third, the Cardinals brought the infield in and Hamilton Finefrock made a great play to his right and threw a strike to catcher Jake Koeper to record the second out. Arteaga struck out the next batter to end the inning.

The Seraphs loaded the bases with one out in the fourth and Arteaga struck out the next two batters to end the threat.

St. Bonaventure led off the fifth with a triple and sac fly and capped off the inning by scoring two more.

Bishop went to its bullpen and St. Bonaventure scored four more runs.

Ashton Pelly and Buddy Melgoza had the only hits for the Cardinals (9-4-1. 0-3-1 in the TVL).

Bishop plays at St. Bonaventure on Friday.



