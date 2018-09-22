Bishop Diego Shut Out in 2nd Half at St. Margaret’s

Football

Bishop Diego was held without an offensive touchdown and was outscored 28-0 in the second half in dropping a 42-15 non-league football game at CIF-SS Division 5 third-ranked St. Margaret's in San Juan Capistrano on Friday.

The Cardinals (3-3) led 15-14 at halftime, getting a touchdown on a blocked punt in the end zone and a recovery by Isaia Morones, a safety and two field goals by Jack Luckhurst, including a career-best 51 yarder.

St. Margaret's scored on touchdown pass by quarterback James Mott and a 66-yard run by Alexander Lanham in the first half.

St. Margaret's owned the second half. After blocking a field goal. the Tartans scored when Mott hit Will Kenner for a 41-yard touchdown to put the Tartans ahead for good, 21-14, with 10 minutes left in the third quarter. That combination connected again on a 13-yard play and Lanham broke off a 62-yard run to make it 35-15.

Mott passed to Kenner with three minutes left in the fourth quarter to complete the scoring.

Bishop Diego returns home next Saturday to face Grace Brethren in the Camino League opener.