Bishop Diego Shuts Out Foothill Tech in Restart Game

Baseball

Bishop Diego baseball blanked Foothill Tech 8-0 on Thursday in a restarted game that was delayed Tuesday due to rain.

Gabe Arteaga pitched five strong innings and Hamilton Finefrock closed the door on Foothill in the sixth and seventh. Arteaga is now 5-1 on the season.

The Cardinals fired up the offense in the second inning, when Daniel Giannini's sacrifice bunt scored a runner. The Cards brought home three runs in the seventh, behind the firepower of Finefrock, Arteaga and Will Goodwin, all of whom sent runners across the plate with RBIs.

Goodwin finished 2-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Finefrock stole a team-high two bases, while the team as a whole took six.

It was Bishop's eighth shutout win of the season and the pitching performance brought the team's ERA down to 1.809.

"When our pitchers can go out there and deal the way they have been, it gives our defense and hitters a lot of confidence," coach Nick Katzenstein said.

Bishop (13-6, 8-0) will hold first place in the Frontier League going into its final series — a pair of games against second-place Santa Clara.

— Noozhawk sports reporter Shomik Mukherjee can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @noozhawksports, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.