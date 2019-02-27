Bishop Diego Soccer Beaten in CIF Regionals, 1-0

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego's history-making boys soccer season came to an end in a 1-0 loss at La Puente in the CIF State Regionals.

La Puente scored the game winner in the 78th minute.

“La Puente is a very good team and the boys knew they would need to play 80 full minutes, at their highest level, to compete," said Bishop coach Mick Luckhurst.

The Cardinals nearly scored in the first two minutes as Jack Luckurst collected a long throw from Luke Williams but was denied a goal by a good save fron the La Puente goalkeeper.

Michael Romero and Williams pushed up into the attack and created a couple of opportunities for Adam Luckhurst, which were both saved by the La Puente goalkeeper.

Bishop's defense of Steven Romero, Chris Mesipam, Daniel Giannini, Brendan Carlyle, Michael Romero and Williams "covered every inch of the field magnificently," said coach Luckhurst. "Peter Robbins, Alex Marchand and Harry Powers spotted for each other throughout the game and played significant roles."

The Cardinals didn't have freshman attack Michael Luckhurst, who was serving a one-game suspension for picking up two yellow cards in the CIF-Southern Section semifinal loss to San Dimas.



“So much went against this team, yet they stayed focused and dedicated," coach Luckhurst said. "These boys have set the standard for every future Bishop player. They will be the measure of what Bishop soccer feels and looks like. This teams legacy will live within every future Bishop soccer team.

"I am honored to have been a part of their journey. If they apply this same drive and spirit to life, we will be reading about their successes, and their children’s, long into the future. In so many ways, what a truly great and meaningful season this was."

