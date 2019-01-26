Bishop Diego Soccer Blanks St. Bonaventure, Clinches Frontier League Title

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego goalkeeper Gabe Rodriguez and the backline turned in a solid performance, and the Cardinals' offense broke loose in the second half for a 4-0 win over St. Bonaventure on Saturday in Ventura that clinched the Frontier League title.

Bishop is 7-0 in league with one game remaining against second-place Thacher on Tuesday. The Cardinals (10-2 overall) have 21 points and Thacher (5-1-1) has 16.

Adam Luckhurst broke a scoreless game in the second half with a bending and dipping 30-yard free kick into the top right corner of the goal.

Jack Luckhurst made it 2-0 on a penalty kick after his younger brother, Adam, was brought down in the penalty area. The goal was the 21st of the season for Jack.



Luke Williams scored the third goal after a brilliant run from center, dribbling by three defenders before calmly slotting his shot past the goalkeeper.

Another reckless tackle on Adam Luckhurst gave senior Chris Mesipam the opportunity to close out the score.

“The boys have worked hard since the summer. Seing their success and camaraderie has been very rewarding," said coach Mick Luckhurst.

