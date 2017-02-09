Bishop Diego Soccer Celebrates Senior Day With 8-0 Win

Girls Soccer

Claire Valez scored two goals and the Bishop Diego defense turned in a solid performance in an 8-0 win over Villanova in a Frontier League girls soccer finale on Thursday.

The Cardinals honored nine seniors who were playing their final match at home.

Senior Jill Gianinni started the scoring with a run on goal from the midfield. Also scoring for Bishop were Michaela McGuire, Valerie Prischak, Julia Gregson, Miranda Alvarez and Haley Hoidal.

Lily Dallow, Michaela McGuire and Anna Coronado led the defense.

Bishop (6-6 in league) has applied for a wild-card berth in the CIF playoffs, coach RJ Wilson said. The team will learn on Monday if it's in the playoffs.