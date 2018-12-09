Bishop Diego Soccer Gains Valuable Experience in Showcase

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego soccer was swept in its three games at the College Cup High School Showcase over the weekend. The Cardinals fell to Santa Clara (3-1), Granite Hills (2-1) and Fillmore (4-2).



"This was a great weekend in our program's development," said coach Mick Luckhurst. "Seven starters were injured and our bench and the few remaining healthy starters played brilliantly. Their attitude and heart epitomized everything a coach could wish for. They gave every ounce of everything they had."

The combination of Adam Luckhurst and Michael Romero provided some goals for the Cardinals.

Coach Luckhurst praised the play of Harry Powers, Ethan Garcia, Oliver Fowler and the backW line of Chris Mesipam, Brendan Carlyle and Shea Romero.

"If I could bottle this team's heart and competitiveness, every coach in the world would buy it," said coach Luckhurst. "I wouldn’t trade this weekend's experience or my squad for anything."

The Cardinals (3-3) play their second league Thursday at St. Bonaventure.