Bishop Diego Soccer Playing CIF Semifinal Game at UCSB

Boys Soccer

Bishop Diego’s boys soccer team will host San Dimas in a CIF-SS Division 7 semifinal game on Saturday at UCSB’s Rec Center turf fields at noon.

The game will be played on field No. 4 of the large turf complex.

San Dimas, runner-up in the Valle Vista League, comes into the game with a 14-7-3 record.

Bishop Diego is 14-3 and riding an 11-game winning streak. The Cardinals have an explosive attack that has poured in 75 goals.

In the other semifinal, Thacher, which finished second to Bishop in the Frontier League, plays at Linfield Christian in Temecula.