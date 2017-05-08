Bishop Diego Softball Defeated by Villanova

Julia Gregson and Kara Murray each went 2-for-3 at the plate, and Bishop Diego outhit Villanova in an 18-3 softball loss on Monday.
"We are proud of the way the team never gave up and battled to the end," said coach John Ceriale.
The Cardinals had eight hits to Villanova's four. Maranda Alvarez, Andrea Castellanos, Taylor Woodward and Sydney Naour each had one hits
Bishop plays Malibu at home on Wednesday.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.