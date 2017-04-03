Bishop Diego Softball Loses in 8 innings against Valley Christian

Softball

​Natalie Whiting, Nicole Barron and Kylie Koeper each had three hits for Bishop Diego in a 17-15 softball loss in eight innings against Valley Christian of Santa Maria on Monday.

Bishop scored six runs in the sixth inning and one in the bottom of the seventh to come back from 15-8 deficit and tie the score. Valley Christian scored two in the eighth.

"We are proud of the way the team never gave up, battling back in the sixth, then tied it in the seventh," said coach John Ceriale.

Koeper had a double and four RBI, Whiting drove in two runs and tripled and Barron had a double. Kara Murray, Miranda Alvarez each had two hits for the Cardinals.

