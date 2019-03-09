Bishop Diego Splits Doubheader With Granada Hills Charter

Baseball

Bishop Diego suffered its first baseball defeat but bounced back to take the second game of a non-league doubleheader with L.A. City power Granada Hills Charter on Saturday at Bishop.

Hamilton Finefrock was the hard-luck loser in 1-0 setback in the opener.

Bishop Diego won the nightcap, 9-3.

Finefrock allowed one run on four hits, struck out seven and walked one. The run came in the fifth inning.

“We pitched great and played solid defense behind the junior’s effort,” said Bishop coach Nick Katzenstein.

Three GHC pitchers combined on a two hitter.

Senior Gabe Arteaga pitched six innings, giving up one run, while the Cardinals gave him plenty of run support in the second game.

Jake Koeper led the Cardinals' offense with two hits and a RBI, and Jackson Haskell drove in two runs and scored two.

Bishop Diego (5-1) was aided by 10 walks.

Arteaga struck out seven and walked one.