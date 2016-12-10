Bishop Diego Splits Doubleheader at Bird Cage Classic

Girls Basketball

The Bishop Diego girls basketball team lost 29-27 to Cate on Saturday then turned around to beat Providence 39-22 in the Bird Cage Classic.

The Cardinals fell behind 17-8 in the second quarter of the first game, but clawed back to an early fourth quarter lead.

A three-point play gave Cate the lead late and Bishop couldn't knock down either of two shots in the final five seconds to tie the game.

Kylie Koeper scored eight points to lead the Cardinals.

In the second game, the tides were turned, as Bishop Diego took a 24-9 lead into halftime and rode to an easy victory.

Koeper scored 13 in the second game and Natalie Whiting put up nine. Koeper was named to the All-Tournament team.

