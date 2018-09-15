Bishop Diego Spreads Ball Around in Sweep of Providence

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego swept Providence in a Frontier League girls volleyball match on Saturday, 25-20, 25-18, 25-21.

Mary Harris led the attack with 10 kills and Lauren Holsted had eight kills, 25 digs and five aces. Ariana Morones and Makenna Burgner added six kills apiece.

"We spread the ball around a lot better today," said Bishop coach John Sener. "We are a pretty good team when we serve and pass. Marynicole Ramirez was so consistent in the back court, allowing us to be effective at setting all hitting positions."

Sener also praised the play of Grace Wilkerson and Sydney Naour off the bench.

The Cardinals play at Villanova on Tuesday.



