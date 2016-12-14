Bishop Diego Squeaks Out Victory Over Fillmore

Boys Basketball

The Bishop Diego boys basketball team beat Fillmore at home in a non-league matchup on Wednesday, 63-56.

Andrew Ziehl led all scorers with 20 points, 15 of which came from three pointers. Dylan Streett and Will Goodwin put up 15 and 13 points respectively for the Cardinals.

Bishop Diego (2-1) got off to a strong start and played with a lead for most of the game. Fillmore battled back, going up by two early in the fourth quarter.

A couple of timely shots from Goodwin and defensive stops by the Cardinals were enough to seal the victory.

"We definitely did not play our best, but we got stops when we needed them," said Bishop Diego coach James Coronado. "Goodwin hit a couple of clutch threes that helped us seal it."

The Cardinals take on Atascadero on Friday as part of the Jim Bashmore Cage Classic.

