Boys Volleyball
Bishop Diego Stays Undefeated in League Play with Sweep of Nordhoff
By Christian Eckert, Sports Reporter | March 23, 2017 | 9:59 p.m.
The Bishop Diego boys volleyball team continued their hot season with a sweep of league-opponent Nordhoff on Thursday, 25-14, 25-21, 25-22.
Austin Bohnett and John Harris led the way for the Cardinals (8-2, 5-0) with 11 kills each.
Bishop Diego takes on Fillmore on April 4 after a week off for spring break.
