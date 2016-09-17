Bishop Diego Steps Up in Competition

Girls Volleyball

Bishop Diego's girls volleyball team challenged itself against bigger competition at the Camarillo Tournament over the weekend.

The Cardinals lost against Louisville, Moorpark, St. Bonaventure, Taft, Saugus and L.A. Cleveland before they knocked off Santa Clara to finish in 17th place in the two-day event.

"I knew going in we were going to see some superior teams but wanted our girls to get some experience against bigger teams," said Bishop coach John Sener. "We got better this weekend. These kids did not quit. We are going to be a better team going into the heart of our league season."

Bishop hosts Carpinteria in Tuesday.

